Lazio booed by own fans but Anderson leads from the front in 4-1 win against Salernitana

ROME (AP) — Lazio players have been booed by their own fans but the team bounced back after two consecutive defeats to beat bottom club Salernitana 4-1 in Serie A. Brazilian attacking midfielder Felipe Anderson scored twice and Matías Vecino and Gustav Isaksen got one each. Loum Tchaouna scored for Salernitana but it remains bottom of the league, 10 points adrift of the club above it and relegation is almost certain. Lazio climbed one place into seventh.

