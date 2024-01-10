Lazio beats Roma 1-0 in tense capital derby to reach Italian Cup semis. Atalanta wins 2-1 at Milan

ROME (AP) — Lazio advanced to the Italian Cup semifinals by beating Roma 1-0 in a tense derby that saw three players sent off. Two Roma players were given red cards and key forward Paulo Dybala came off at halftime with yet another injury. Mattia Zaccagni converted a penalty for Lazio in the 51st minute. Lazio will face either Juventus or Frosinone in the two-legged semifinals in April. The other semifinal pits Fiorentina against Atalanta. Teun Koopmeiners scored twice as Atalanta swiftly recovered from going a goal behind to win 2-1 at AC Milan.

