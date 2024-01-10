Lazio beats Roma 1-0 in tense capital derby to reach Italian Cup semifinals

ROME (AP) — Lazio advanced to the Italian Cup semifinals by beating Roma 1-0 in a tense derby that saw three players sent off. Two Roma players were given red cards and key forward Paulo Dybala came off at halftime with yet another injury. Mattia Zaccagni converted a penalty for Lazio in the 51st minute. Lazio forward Pedro was sent off in stoppage time after receiving two yellow cards in two minutes. Roma forward Sardar Azmoun was given a straight red card for essentially slapping Lazio midfielder Nicolò Rovella on the back of the head and teammate Gianluca Mancini got sent off after the final whistle.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.