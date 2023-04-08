Lazio beats Juventus to take control of Serie A top 4 race

MILAN (AP) — Second-place Lazio has taken control of a tight battle for the Champions League qualifying places with a 2-1 win over Juventus in Serie A. Mattia Zaccagni scored what was to prove the winner early in the second half after Adrien Rabiot had cancelled out Sergej Milinković-Savić’s controversial opener. Lazio moved five points clear of third-place Roma after its capital rival won 1-0 at Torino earlier to go third. Atalanta’s hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League took a blow when it lost at home to Bologna 2-0.

