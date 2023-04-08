Lazio beats Juventus to take control of Serie A top 4 race
By DANIELLA MATAR The Associated Press
Bologna's Riccardo Orsolini celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Atalanta and Bologna at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, Italy, Saturday, April 8, 2023. (Spada/LaPresse via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Spada]
MILAN (AP) — Second-place Lazio has taken control of a tight battle for the Champions League qualifying places with a 2-1 win over Juventus in Serie A. Mattia Zaccagni scored what was to prove the winner early in the second half after Adrien Rabiot had cancelled out Sergej Milinković-Savić’s controversial opener. Lazio moved five points clear of third-place Roma after its capital rival won 1-0 at Torino earlier to go third. Atalanta’s hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League took a blow when it lost at home to Bologna 2-0.
Bologna's Nicola Sansone celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Atalanta and Bologna at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, Italy, Saturday, April 8, 2023. (Spada/LaPresse via AP)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Spada
Bologna coach Thiago Motta, right, talks with Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini prior to the Italian Serie A soccer match between Atalanta and Bologna at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, Italy, Saturday, April 8, 2023. (Spada/LaPresse via AP)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Spada
Roma's Paulo Dybala, left, celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Torino and Roma, at the Olimpico Grande Torino Stadium in Turin, Italy, Saturday, April 8, 2023. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP)