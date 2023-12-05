Lazio beats Genoa 1-0 to set up potential Italian Cup match against city rival Roma

ROME (AP) — Matteo Guendouzi’s first goal for Lazio helped the capital team to a 1-0 win over Genoa and into the Italian Cup quarterfinals and a potential derby against city rival Roma. Guendouzi netted in the fifth minute after Luca Pellegrini won back possession and raced down the left before putting in a low cross for the France midfielder to fire into the far bottom corner. The 24-year-old Guendouzi joined Lazio on loan from Marseille at the end of August, on transfer deadline day. Lazio could next face Roma if Jose Mourinho’s team beats Cremonese next month.

