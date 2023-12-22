Lazio beats Empoli in Italy. Genoa comes from behind to overcome Sassuolo

ROME (AP) — Lazio has moved into the top half of Serie A after beating Empoli 2-0. Genoa also ended a four-game winless streak with a come-from-behind victory at Sassuolo. Icelandic striker Albert Gudmundsson got his second goal in two games for Genoa as they scored twice in the second half to cancel out an earlier strike from Andrea Pinamonti. Lazio moved into ninth place with a relatively comfortable win away at Empoli. Empoli remains third from bottom.

