Lazio announces Sarri’s resignation and names his longtime assistant Martusciello as new coach

ROME (AP) — Lazio has officially announced coach Maurizio Sarri’s resignation and said his longtime assistant Giovanni Martusciello is taking over. Italian media had reported on Tuesday that the 65-year-old Sarri had decided to step down after five losses in Lazio’s last six matches. Sarri was in his third season in charge of Lazio and had a contract until the end of next season. Martusciello was Sarri’s assistant at Empoli, Juventus and Lazio. He was Empoli’s head coach in 2016-17 when the Tuscan club was relegated on the final day of the season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.