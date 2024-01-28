Lazio and Napoli play out tense 0-0 draw. Inter looking to go back top of Serie A

MILAN (AP) — Lazio and Napoli have played out a tense 0-0 draw that did neither side any favors in their fight for fourth spot in Serie A. The result leaves Lazio two points below fourth-place Atalanta with Napoli two points further back. Fiorentina can move into fourth spot later Sunday with a win over Inter Milan. But the Nerazzurri will be looking to go back top of Serie A. A magnificent goal from Caleb Ekuban saw Genoa fight back to beat Lecce 2-1 and continue its push away from the relegation zone.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.