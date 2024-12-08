Layne’s 3 TD passes help Idaho beat Lehigh 34-13 in FCS playoffs

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Jack Layne was 16-of-22 passing for 318 yards and three touchdowns and Zach Johnson returned an interception 76 yards for a score to help No. 8 seed Idaho beat Lehigh 34-13 in the second round of the FCS playoffs. Idaho (10-3) plays No. 1 seed and Big Sky Conference-rival Montana State — which beat the Vandals 38-7 in Bozeman, Montana, on Oct. 12 — in the quarterfinals. Layne hit Jordan Dwyer for a 5-yard touchdown that capped a 14-play, 80-yard drive that took 6 minutes, 57 seconds off the clock and opened the scoring with 6:05 left in the first quarter and Idaho never trailed. Lehigh (9-4) had a seven-win improvement from its two-win total last season, the first under coach Kevin Cahill.

