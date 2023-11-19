Layne throws six TDs in first half to lead Idaho over Idaho State 63-21

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Jack Layne threw six touchdown passes in a 56-point first half and the Idaho Vandals rolled to a 63-21 victory over Idaho State. Idaho (8-3, 6-2 Big Sky Conference), ranked No. 8 in the FCS coaches poll, scored four touchdowns in each of the first two quarters to take a 56-0 lead into halftime. Jackson Sharman threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Christian Fredericksen to get Idaho State (3-8, 3-5) on the scoreboard with the only points of the third quarter.

