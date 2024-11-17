Layne throws 3 TD passes to Hamper, Idaho beats Weber State 31-24

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Jack Layne threw three touchdown passes to Mark Hamper, Cameron Pope kicked field goals of 50, 48 and 36 yards and Idaho beat Weber State 31-24. Layne was 18-of-27 passing for 238 yards with and interception and Hamper finished with 187 yards receiving on eight catches. The Vandals (8-3, 5-2 Big Sky Conference), ranked No. 10 in the FCS coaches poll, have won four games in a row and five of its last six. Layne threw a short pass to Hamper, who weaved in and out of defenders on his way to a 74-yard touchdown and, after Layne hit Emmerson Cortez-Menjivar for the 2-point conversion, the Vandals took a 14-point lead with 1:45 to play. Richie Munoz connected with Jacob Sharp for 57-yard TD that capped the scoring.

