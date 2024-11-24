Layne throws 3 TD passes, Idaho beats Idaho State 40-17

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Jack Layne threw threw touchdown passes, Nate Thomas had 171 yards rushing and Idaho beat Idaho State 40-17 in the regular season finale for both teams. Layne threw a 41-yard touchdown pass to Emmerson Cortez-Menjivar on a trick play that opened the scoring about 6 minutes into the game and his 15-yard TD pass to Mark Hamper with 37 seconds left in the second quarter gave Idaho (9-3, 6-2 Big Sky Conference) a 10-point halftime lead. Andrew Marshall returned the opening kickoff of the second half 100 yards for a touchdown. Kobe Tracy was 27-of-44 passing for 249 yards with three interceptions for Idaho State (5-7, 3-5) and ran for a 3-yard TD in the fourth quarter that made it 30-17.

