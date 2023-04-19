Lawyers ask NFL for protection against Snyder suing clients

By STEPHEN WHYNO The Associated Press
FILE - Washington Commanders' Dan Snyder poses for photos during an event to unveil the NFL football team's new identity, Feb. 2, 2022, in Landover, Md. A group led by Josh Harris and Mitchell Rales that includes Magic Johnson has an agreement in principle to buy the NFL's Washington Commanders from longtime owner Dan Snyder for a North American professional sports team record $6 billion, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday, April 13, 2023, because the deal had not been announced. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Patrick Semansky]

Lawyers representing more than 40 former team employees are asking the NFL to make the sale of the Washington Commanders contingent on Dan Snyder not suing those who participated in various investigations. Attorneys Lisa Banks and Debra Katz made the request in a letter sent to Commissioner Roger Goodell by email. Banks and Katz asked for protection for their clients and others who spoke to Beth Wilkinson, Mary Jo White and Congress as part of investigations into Snyder and the team. Snyder has an agreement in principle to sell the team he has owned since 1999 to a group led by Josh Harris.

