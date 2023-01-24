Lawyer who worked for Messi joins Alves’ defense team

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The lawyer who worked for Lionel Messi in his tax fraud case has been added to the defense team of former Barcelona defender Dani Alves, who is facing sexual assault charges. Renowned lawyer Cristóbal Martell will try to help Alves in his defense against sexual assault accusations made by a woman he met at a nightclub in Barcelona on Dec. 30. Martell was part of the defense team when Messi was found guilty of tax fraud and sentenced to 21 months in prison in 2016 in Spain. Messi’s sentence was suspended and the Argentina star did not have to serve time. Alves has been in jail since Friday.

