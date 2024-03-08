Lawsuit filed against San Jose Sharks’ parent company for sexual abuse by youth hockey coach

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A lawsuit has been filed against the company that owns the San Jose Sharks alleging that a 12-year-old player was sexually abused by a former youth hockey coach. The suit filed in Santa Clara Superior Court on Thursday alleges that Sharks Sports & Entertainment, LLC and its subsidiary, Sharks Ice, LLC, were negligent in the case involving former coach Kevin Whitmer. The lawsuit alleges that Whitmer began grooming the 12-year-old male victim in April 2021 and assaulted him numerous times at Sharks Ice. A spokesman for the Sharks declined to comment, citing the pending litigation.

