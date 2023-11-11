Lawson Lovering scores 18 points, helps Utah roll past UC Riverside 82-53

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lawson Lovering scored 18 points to lead five in double figures and Utah defeated UC Riverside 82-53. Lovering, a 7-foot-1 junior who had only three double-figure scoring games last season, made 7-of-11 field goal attempts and grabbed seven rebounds. Branden Carlson, Utah’s other 7-footer in the starting lineup, had 16 points and six rebounds. Cole Bajema added 13 points, Ben Carlson 11 and Keba Keita 10. UC Riverside scored first, but the Utes rattled off the next 17 points to take command early in the game. The Utes shot 54.8% in the first half and led 48-13 at the break.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.