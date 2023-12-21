Lawson Lovering scores 17 points in Utah’s 85-43 rout of Bellarmine

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lawson Lovering scored 17 points and Utah rolled to an 85-43 victory over Bellarmine for its sixth straight win. Lovering was 8 of 10 from the floor and grabbed a team-high seven rebounds. Gabe Madsen added 12 points on four 3-pointers for Utah), which shot 50% from the floor, 41 % from long range and scored 28 points from 23 Bellarmine turnovers. Hunter Erickson added 10 points for the Utes. Billy Smith scored 14 points to lead Bellarmine. Langdon Hatton added 10 points and nine rebounds.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.