Lawrence’s late layup lifts Vanderbilt past Florida, 79-78 in finale

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tyrin Lawrence got to the basket for a layup with 15 seconds left and Ven-Allen Lubin sealed a 79-78 upset of Florida with a last-second steal in the regular-season finale. Florida (21-10, 11-7 SEC) came into the game riding high following a 105-87 win over No. 16 Alabama in its home finale Tuesday. The Gators advance to the conference tournament in Nashville as the No. 6 seed with a berth in Thursday’s second round. Vanderbilt (9-22, 4-14) will play a first-round tournament game Wednesday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.