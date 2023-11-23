Lawrence shoots 62 to lead by 3 strokes at Joburg Open in first week of 2024 European tour season

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African golfer Thriston Lawrence has begun his bid for a second title at the Joburg Open by shooting 8-under 62 to lead by three shots after the first round of the season-opening event on the European tour. The 2024 season began just four days after the 2023 one finished in Dubai. Lawrence maintained his fine form from the World Tour Championship where he finished in a tie for fifth place. Lawrence won the Joburg Open by four strokes in Nov 2021 and has captured three more titles since. He birdied five of his first six holes and picked up three more shots coming home in a bogey-free round.

