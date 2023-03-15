Lawrence scores 25, Vanderbilt beats Yale 71-62 in NIT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tyrin Lawrence scored a career-high 25 points, Ezra Manjon added 18 points and Vanderbilt beat Yale 71-62 in the NIT. Vanderbilt has won 11 of its last 13 games to move into the second round of the NIT for the second season in a row. The Commodores will face Michigan, which topped Toledo earlier. The Commodores scored the opening 11 points of the game and never trailed. The Bulldogs shot 30% in the first half and just 36.4% for the game. Vanderbilt struggled to score in the second half, allowing the Bulldogs to get within 50-46 midway through. Lawrence scored six straight points and he added five free throws down the stretch to secure it.

