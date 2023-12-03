Lawrence scores 19, Lubin adds 14 and 10 rebounds; Vanderbilt beats Alabama A&M 78-59

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tyrin Lawrence made 8 of 10 from the free-throw line and finished with 19 points, Ven-Allen Lubin added 14 points and a season-high 10 rebounds and Vanderbilt beat Alabama A&M 78-59 to snap a three-game losing streak. Ezra Manjon had 12 points, seven assists, two steals and just one turnover for Vanderbilt. Jason Rivera-Torres scored 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds and Evan Taylor also scored 10. Omari Peek led Alabama A&M with 13 points. Smith added 11 and EJ Williams scored 10. Dailin Smith converted a three-point play for the Bulldogs to make it 20-all with 8:26 left in the first half but Manjon hit a free throw 11 seconds later to give Vanderbilt the lead for good and spark a 14-2 run over the next 6 minutes.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.