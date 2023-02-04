Lawrence returns, paces Vanderbilt past Ole Miss, 74-71

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — After sitting out a blowout loss for disciplinary reasons, Tyrin Lawrence returned to the Vanderbilt lineup and sparked the Commodores to a hard-fought, 74-71 win over Mississippi in a Southeastern Conference battle that featured 20 lead changes and nine ties. Lawrence earned the ire of Vanderbilt Coach Jerry Stackhouse following a 72-66 loss to Texas A&M and was held out of a 101-44 loss to No. 4 Alabama, the program’s worst loss since 2003.

