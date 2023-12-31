Lawrence, Manjon combine for 45 points; Vanderbilt ends 4-game skid with 69-53 win over Dartmouth

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ezra Manjon scored 23 points, Tyrin Lawrence added 22 and Vanderbilt beat Dartmouth 69-53 to end a four-game losing streak. Manjon was 9 of 17 from the floor against Dartmouth and Lawrence was 7-of-16 shooting. The pair combined for five of Vanderbilt’s nine 3-pointers. Lawrence also grabbed eight rebounds and Manjon had five assists. Lawrence and Manjon hit consecutive 3s to stretch the lead to 44-27 with 12:49 to play, and the Commodores had a double-digit lead the rest of the way. Brandon Mitchell-Day and Dusan Neskovic scored 14 points apiece to lead Dartmouth (4-9).

