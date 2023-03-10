Lawrence leads Vanderbilt over LSU 77-68 in SEC Tournament

By The Associated Press
LSU guard Justice Williams (11) shoots as Vanderbilt forward Lee Dort (34) and guard Ezra Manjon (5) defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the Southeastern Conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Amis]

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tyrin Lawrence had 22 points, Jordan Wright scored 15 points and grabbed 15 rebounds and Vanderbilt rolled to a 77-68 victory over LSU in the second round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament. Ezra Manjon scored seven points during a 12-0 run that stretched Vanderbilt’s lead to 49-36 with 14:01 to play, and they led by double digits nearly the rest of the way. No. 6 seed Vanderbilt (19-13), which has won four straight and 9 of its last 10 games, will face third-seeded Kentucky in a quarterfinal. KJ Williams scored 26 points for No. 14 seed LSU (14-19).

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.