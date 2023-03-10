Lawrence leads Vanderbilt over LSU 77-68 in SEC Tournament

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tyrin Lawrence had 22 points, Jordan Wright scored 15 points and grabbed 15 rebounds and Vanderbilt rolled to a 77-68 victory over LSU in the second round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament. Ezra Manjon scored seven points during a 12-0 run that stretched Vanderbilt’s lead to 49-36 with 14:01 to play, and they led by double digits nearly the rest of the way. No. 6 seed Vanderbilt (19-13), which has won four straight and 9 of its last 10 games, will face third-seeded Kentucky in a quarterfinal. KJ Williams scored 26 points for No. 14 seed LSU (14-19).

