Lawrence gets off to perfect start, sparks No. 20 Kentucky to 76-42 win over Wofford

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Dazia Lawrence made all of her shots in the first quarter to score 15 points and finished with 19 as she ignited No. 20 Kentucky’s 76-42 win over Wofford. Clara Strack scored 16 points, grabbed a career-high 15 rebounds and had five assists and four blocks for the Wildcats. Teonni Key had 11 points and a career-high 13 boards. Maddie Heiss topped the Terriers with 11 points. Lawrence, a senior transfer from Charlotte, hit Kentucky’s first two baskets, added a couple free throws and knocked down three 3-pointers as the Wildcats led 22-5 after one quarter. Lawrence missed a shot in the second quarter and the Wildcats shot poorly but it didn’t matter as they stretched the lead to 34-12 at the half. The Terriers shot 11% in the first half (4 of 36).

