Lawrence brothers on top of the motocross world after first sibling 1-2 finish

Hunter and Jett Lawrence’s parents sold nearly everything they had in Australia so their sons could pursue professional motocross careers in Europe. There were times when every meal, every expense had to be mapped out so the money wouldn’t run out. There was pressure on Hunter to make enough to sustain the family until the next race. The gamble paid off in a big way at the SuperMotocross championship in Las Vegas, where Jett and Hunter became the first brothers to finish 1-2 in any motocross championship. Jett won the title despite missing part of the motocross season with a thumb injury, edging Hunter for the title via a tiebreaker.

