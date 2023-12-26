LawConnect is first out of the harbor in Sydney to Hobart race, Scallywag an early withdrawal

SYDNEY (AP) — Super maxi LawConnect was the first out of the harbor in a close and dramatic start to the annual Sydney to Hobart yacht race. Rival 100-foot yachts SHK Scallywag and defending champion Andoo Comanche followed in that order as light winds made for a challenging beginning to the race. Comanche flew a protest flag from the start, accusing Scallywag of tacking too close to her as the yachts made their way out. Scallywag later completed a 720-degree penalty turn to avoid being disqualified from a line honors win on arrival in Hobart. But line honors contender Scallywag later retired from the race with a broken bow sprit. The Hong Kong-based super maxi withdrew off the New South Wales state south coast about six hours after the start of the race.

