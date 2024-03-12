Lavonte David is returning to the Buccaneers for his 13th season, AP source says

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A person familiar with the deal says the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are keeping another key player, agreeing on a $10 million, one-year deal with linebacker Lavonte David. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been finalized. David is returning for his 13th season with the Buccaneers. The three-time defending NFC South champions have re-signed quarterback Baker Mayfield, star wide receiver Mike Evans and kicker Chase McLaughlin, and they placed a franchise tag on All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr.

