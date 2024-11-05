LaVine sits out Bulls’ game against Jazz with right adductor strain. Markkanen out again for Utah

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bulls leading scorer Zach LaVine is sitting out against the winless Utah Jazz on Monday night because of a right adductor strain. LaVine, averaging 22.7 points through Chicago’s first six contests, sustained the injury in a 120-112 loss at Brooklyn on Friday when he scored 21 points in 34 minutes. Coach Billy Donovan said the two-time All-Star forward’s symptoms worsened over the weekend and he still felt tightness in his thigh area during the morning shootaround. Utah forward Lauri Markkanen missed a third straight game with back spasms.

