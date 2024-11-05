LaVine sits out Bulls’ game against Jazz with right adductor strain. Markkanen out again for Utah

By The Associated Press
Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine (8) drives to the basket as Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Chicago. The Thunder won 114-95. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charles Rex Arbogast]

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bulls leading scorer Zach LaVine is sitting out against the winless Utah Jazz on Monday night because of a right adductor strain. LaVine, averaging 22.7 points through Chicago’s first six contests, sustained the injury in a 120-112 loss at Brooklyn on Friday when he scored 21 points in 34 minutes. Coach Billy Donovan said the two-time All-Star forward’s symptoms worsened over the weekend and he still felt tightness in his thigh area during the morning shootaround. Utah forward Lauri Markkanen missed a third straight game with back spasms.

