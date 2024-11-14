LaVine scores 31 points, White hits winning free throws and Bulls outlast Knicks 124-123

NEW YORK (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 31 points and Colby White had 22, including the winning free throws with three seconds left, as the Chicago Bulls outlasted the New York Knicks 124-123 on Wednesday night.

The Bulls led by as many as 22 in the third quarter, but the Knicks rallied and went ahead 123-121 on Jalen Brunson’s bucket with four seconds remaining.

On the ensuing possession, White was fouled by Josh Hart on a 3-point attempt and made all three.

Brunson’s potential winner rimmed out at the buzzer.

Karl-Anthony Towns scored a season-high 46 points for the Knicks, adding 10 rebounds. Brunson finished with 24 points and Mikal Bridges had 20.

Nikola Vucevic had 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Bulls.

Takeaways

Bulls: After playing in three of the Bulls’ first four games, Lonzo Ball has missed eight straight with a sprained right wrist. He missed the entire 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons with knee injuries. Prior to the game, LaVine was listed as “probable” due to a strained right adductor, but was in the starting lineup.

Knicks: The Knicks were playing their first back-to-back of the season after defeating Philadelphia on Tuesday. New York has had the same starting five in all 11 games this season and they are all scoring in double figures. Tom Thibodeau coached the Bulls for five seasons and is now in his fifth season leading the Knicks. He’s 9-6 vs. Chicago as New York’s head coach.

Key moment

The Knicks trailed by 22 points, 90-68, but went on a 17-0 run to end the third quarter and get back into the game.

Key stat

After shooting 41.3 % (19 of 46) in the first half, the Knicks connected at a 60.4% clip (29 of 48) in the second to erase their double-digit deficit.

Up next

The Bulls visit Cleveland and the Knicks host Brooklyn on Friday night.

