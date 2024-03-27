Lavia to miss rest of the season after injury setback to complete frustrating first year at Chelsea

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia has been ruled out of the rest of the season after suffering a setback in his recovery from a thigh injury. It completes a frustrating first year at the London club for the 20-year-old Lavia. He joined Chelsea from relegated Southampton late in the summer transfer window for a reported fee of 58 million pounds ($74 million) but has only made one appearance in all competitions this season. That was as a 58th-minute substitute against Crystal Palace on Dec. 27. Chelsea says he sustained a “significant thigh injury” during that game and he hasn’t played since. Lavia missed the first half of the season because of an ankle injury.

