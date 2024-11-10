Lavelle’s late goal sends Gotham into the NWSL semifinals with 2-1 win over Portland

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Rose Lavelle scored in stoppage time and Gotham FC defeated the Portland Thorns 2-1 to advance to the semifinals of the National Women’s Soccer League playoffs. Gotham, the defending NWSL champions, will face the second-seeded Washington Spirit, who defeated visiting Bay FC 2-1 in extra time earlier on Sunday. It was the final NWSL game for Thorns forward Christine Sinclair, who is retiring after 12 seasons with the club.

