Lavatai leads Navy on offense, defense shuts down Wagner in 24-0 victory

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Quarterback Tai Lavatai accounted for 226 total yards and a touchdown and Navy controlled the line on both sides in its 24-0 win over Wagner. After holding the Seahawks to five plays on their first drive, Navy established a seven-play, 77-yard drive that ended when Daba Fofana ran it in from the 3. The score was set up when Lavatai threw a 45-yard completion to Anton Hall Jr. to put the ball at Wagner’s 6-yard line. Damien Mazil threw for 100 yards for the Seahawks.

