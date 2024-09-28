Lauter throws two 2nd-half TD passes to Dunneman to lift Georgetown to a 20-17 win over Columbia

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Danny Lauter threw a pair of touchdown passes to Nicholas Dunneman, the second from 16 yards out with 1:10 left, to lift Georgetown to a 20-17 win over Columbia. The Lions jumped to a 14-0 first-half lead on a pair of touchdown passes by Cole Freeman but managed only a Hugo Merry field goal the rest of the way.

