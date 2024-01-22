Lautaro scores late to help Inter beat 10-man Napoli 1-0 and lift Italian Super Cup in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Lautaro Martínez has scored in stoppage time to help Inter Milan beat Napoli 1-0 in the Italian Cup final and lift the first trophy of the season. Both the player and the team have loftier ambitions for the rest of the campaign. It had appeared as if Napoli would take the match to penalties despite having played for half an hour with 10 men after Giovanni Simeone was sent off for two yellow cards in the space of five minutes. Lautaro tore off his jersey afer scoring and raced the entire length of the field to celebrate in front of the Inter fans in Riyadh. It is Inter’s third straight Italian Super Cup victory although the first in its revamped format.

