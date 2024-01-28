Lautaro scores again to help Inter beat Fiorentina and move back top of Serie A

MILAN (AP) — It seems as if no one can stop Inter Milan or Lautaro Martínez. The Argentina World Cup winner scored again Sunday to help Inter to a 1-0 win at Fiorentina, which had a penalty saved. Inter moved back to the top of Serie A and with a game in hand. Simone Inzaghi’s side leapfrogged a point above second-place Juventus, which was held to a 1-1 draw at home to Empoli on Saturday. Inter hosts Juventus next Sunday in a mouthwatering match at San Siro. It was a league-leading 19th goal for Lautaro in as many matches. Lazio and Napoli played out a tense 0-0 draw that did neither side any favors in their fight for fourth spot.

