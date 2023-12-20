Lautaro misses a penalty and two-time defending champion Inter loses to Bologna in Italian Cup

MILAN (AP) — Two-time defending champion Inter Milan missed a penalty and was eliminated from the Italian Cup by Bologna. The visitors came back to win 2-1 at San Siro after extra time and will face Fiorentina in the quarterfinals. Lautaro Martínez could have given Inter the lead in the 64th minute but he saw a penalty saved by Bologna goalkeeper Federico Ravaglia. Carlos Augusto broke the deadlock for Inter but Bologna turned the match around with two goals in the final two minutes from Sam Beukema and Dan Ndoye. Lautaro also went off with a thigh injury.

