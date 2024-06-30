Lautaro Martínez scores twice and Argentina playing without Messi beats Peru 2-0 to end group play

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Lautaro Martínez scored twice and Argentina, playing without the injured Lionel Messi, wrapped up Copa America group play with a 2-0 win over Peru. A nicely placed through ball from Ángel Di María led to Martínez’s goal in the 46th minute. Martínez was embraced by teammates afterward, then went to hug Messi, who was standing near Argentina’s bench. Martínez doubled Argentina’s lead in the 86th minute and now has a tournament-leading four goals. Messi did not play Saturday as he nurses a leg injury suffered in Argentina’s 1-0 victory over Chile on Tuesday.

