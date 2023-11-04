Lautaro Martínez scores again in 2-1 win for Serie A leader Inter Milan at Atalanta

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan has consolidated its position at the top of Serie A and Lautaro Martínez boosted his lead in the goalscoring charts as the Nerazzurri won 2-1 at Atalanta. Martínez doubled Inter’s advantage in the 57th minute after Hakan Çalhanoğlu’s penalty had given the visitors the lead. Gianluca Scamacca reduced the deficit for Atalanta shortly after Martínez’s stunning strike. It was Martínez’s 12th league goal this season. Inter moved five points clear of second-place Juventus. Milan can cut the gap back to three points with a win over lowly Udinese later Saturday. Napoli remained seven points below Inter but moved up to fourth with a 2-0 win at bottom club Salernitana.

