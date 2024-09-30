Lauri Markkanen is a cornerstone of Utah Jazz rebuild heading into 2024-25 season

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Making Lauri Markkanen a cornerstone of the rebuilding process has given the Utah Jazz a clearer direction of where the franchise wants to go in trying to become an NBA playoff contender again. The Jazz extended Markkanen’s contract in August, signing the all-star forward to a $238 million deal over five seasons. Trade chatter surrounded Markkanen during the offseason, but the deal signifies Utah’s intention to build their roster around him going forward.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.