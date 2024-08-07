Lauri Markkanen agrees to multiyear deal to remain with the Utah Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen received a multiyear contract extension with Utah on Wednesday, ensuring the Jazz have a key element in their rebuilding plans. Markkanen’s agent told ESPN the deal is worth $238 million over five years. Agent Michael Lelchitski of Sports International Group also said the deal includes $220 million in new money. Markkanen’s salary for next season increases by $24 million. Markkanen’s deal had one year left at $18 million before the new agreement. He can’t be traded until at least the 2025 offseason.

