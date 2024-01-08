Laurent Courtois hired as head coach of Montreal’s Major League Soccer team

MONTREAL (AP) — Laurent Courtois has been hired as head coach of Montreal’s Major League Soccer team after two seasons as head coach of Columbus Crew 2 in the third team MLS Next Pro. The 46-year-old Courtois replaced Hernan Losada, who was fired on Nov. 9 after Montreal failed to reach the playoffs. Courtois was MLS Next Pro coach of the year in 2022 after his team won that league’s title. The team lost to Austin in this year’s final. Losada was hired in December 2022 after Wilfried Nancy left to become coach of the Columbus Crew.

