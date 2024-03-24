Lauren Jensen, Emma Ronsinek lead hot-shooting Creighton into second round with 87-73 win over UNLV

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lauren Jensen scored 25 points, Emma Ronsiek added 23 and Creighton sank 15 3-pointers en route to a 87-73 victory over UNLV in the first round of the women’s NCAA Tournament on Saturday despite 30 points from Desi-Rae Young. Morgan Maly added 16 points for Creighton, who will face either UCLA or California Baptist University in the second round on Monday night. Young became the second 2,000-point scorer in UNLV women’s history early in the second half. The Bluejays came into the game 13th in the nation with 8.8 made 3-pointers per game. It is the 14th time in women’s tournament history a team has made at least 16 in a game during the first two rounds.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.