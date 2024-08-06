Lauren Jackson and Diana Taurasi bring experience to their Olympic women’s basketball teams

PARIS (AP) — Lauren Jackson admits she’s old, while Diana Taurasi wishes people would stop talking about her age. The two 40-plus WNBA greats are in the quarterfinals of the Olympics and have a potential matchup in the offing Friday if they can help their countries advance Wednesday. While the 42-year-old Taurasi is playing in her sixth straight Olympics, Jackson is back after a 12-year gap from her last one. The 43-year-old Jackson retired from playing in 2016 after knee injuries derailed her career. She had hoped to compete in the Olympics that year, but an ACL injury ended that dream. She made a return playing domestically in Australia and then helped the Opals to a magical run to a bronze medal at the 2022 World Cup, which the country hosted.

