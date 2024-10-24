Lauren Holtkamp-Sterling announces decision to retire as NBA referee, citing knee issues

The toughest call Lauren Holtkamp-Sterling made as an NBA referee was the last one that she made in her career. That is, the one where she decided to retire. Holtkamp-Sterling, who was just the third female full-time official in NBA history when she was promoted to the staff in 2014, has stepped away from on-court work because of medical reasons. She dealt with knee issues for the last several years and was limited to 15 games last season.

