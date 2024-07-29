Lauren Coughlin wins the CPKC Women’s Open for her 1st LPGA Tour title

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Lauren Coughlin won the CPKC Women’s Open on Sunday for her first LPGA Tour title, pulling away from Haeran Ryu with a two-stroke swing on the par-3 17th. Tied for the lead after Ryu three-putted for bogey on the par-4 16th, Coughlin hit a 6-iron to 8 feet and birdied the 195-yard 17th. Ryu then missed a 3-foot par try to fall two shots back Coughlin closed with a 1-under 71 for a two-stroke victory over Mao Saigo in mostly calm conditions at Earl Grey Golf Club. She finished at 13-under 275. Saigo shot 69, a day after breaking the tournament record with a 61. Ryu also bogeyed the 18th in a 75 that left her tied for third with Jenny Shin at 10 under.

