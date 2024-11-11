Lauren Betts scores a career-high 31 points to lead No. 5 UCLA women over Colgate 81-63

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lauren Betts had a career-high 31 points and nine rebounds and No. 5 UCLA defeated Colgate 81-63 in the Bruins’ home opener. They’ve opened the season with a 2-0 mark, including a win over No. 17 Louisville in Paris. Betts shot 15 of 18 from the floor and scored the Bruins’ first 12 points of the fourth quarter before leaving for good with 3:25 remaining. Her only blemish in the period were two missed free throws. Betts finished 1 of 5 from the free-throw line. Colgate was led by Anne Bair with 13 points and five assists. The Raiders fell to 2-1.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.