Lauren Betts scores 18 points on 9 of 10 shooting and No. 9 UCLA women rout Arizona State 78-45

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lauren Betts scored 18 points on 9 of 10 shooting and No. 9 UCLA beat Arizona State 78-45. The Bruins improved to 19-4 overall and 8-4 in the Pac-12. Betts was playing her second game since missing four in a row because of an undisclosed medical reason. The team went 2-2 in her absence. UCLA outscored ASU 23-12 in the third quarter to pull away. Betts had 10 points in the period, mostly on easy layups. The Sun Devils got 25 points from Jalyn Brown. ASU fell to 10-14 overall and 2-10 in league play.

