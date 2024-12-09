Lauren Betts has 23 points in No. 1 UCLA’s 73-62 win over Washington

SEATTLE (AP) — Lauren Betts had 23 point and top-ranked UCLA survived a late challenge with a 73-62 victory over Washington in the Big Ten opener for both teams. Kiki Rice added 18 for the undefeated Bruins, who led by as many as 17 in the third quarter. Elle Ladine led the Huskies with 19 points, going 3 for 5 from beyond the arc. Dalayah Daniels added 14 points.

