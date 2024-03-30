Laurel River wins $12 million Dubai World Cup by record 8 1/2 lengths

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Laurel River has rallied to win the $12 million Dubai World Cup by a record-setting 8 1/2 lengths at Meydan Racecourse. Breaking from the far outside post in the field of 12, Laurel River and jockey Tadhg O’Shea surged into the lead at the midway point of the 1 1/4-mile race on Saturday. Laurel River broke the old winning margin of six lengths set by Dubai Millennium in 2000 at Nad al Sheba. Laurel River was previously trained by Bob Baffert, whose horse Newgate finished ninth. Laurel River ran the distance in 2:21.31 and paid $20.70.

